South African bonds cheer budget speech

"General opinion appears to indicate a belief that enough may have been done to avert a downgrade, which was possibly the biggest concern," said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Wealth.

Delivering the 2018-19 budget speech, Gigaba said the government would cut spending to the tune of R85.7bn over the next three years.

As predicted, VAT would increase from 14% to 15%, which will raise a further R22.9bn for the fiscus. Gigaba also revised economic growth forecasts upwards, which is also likely to appease ratings agencies.

The positive market reaction to the budget follows the release of fairly benign inflation numbers, which potentially opens the window for the Reserve Bank to consider cutting interest rates.

Inflation moderated to an annual rate of 4.4% in January, from 4.7% in the December, Statistics SA data showed earlier in the day.

At 3.22pm, the yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8% from Tuesday’s 8.09%, while that of the longer-dated R207 dropped to 6.63% from 6.745%.

The rand was at R11.6492 to the dollar from R11.7301.