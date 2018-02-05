Economy

WATER CRISIS

Farmers lose R14bn as Cape drought bites

05 February 2018 - 06:15 Bekezela Phakathi
Drying times: People queue to collect water from a spring in Cape Town’s Newlands suburb amid mounting fears over the city’s water crisis, while farmers have lost R14bn because of water shortages. Picture: REUTERS
Drying times: People queue to collect water from a spring in Cape Town’s Newlands suburb amid mounting fears over the city’s water crisis, while farmers have lost R14bn because of water shortages. Picture: REUTERS

Western Cape farmers have recorded R14bn in losses so far, as a result of the crippling drought in the province, according to Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman.

Farmers have warned that the agricultural sector faces a jobs bloodbath, saying an estimated 50,000 people could be out of work soon.

The poultry sector is also reeling due to the recent outbreak of avian flu, although no new cases have been detected since October 2017.

Cape Town is in the midst of its worst drought in a century and could become the first major city in the world to run out of water.

The drought has forced officials to impose strict water restrictions, and the agricultural sector, which is the largest consumer of water, has had its supply curtailed by between 60% and 87%, Opperman said:

"Both the fruit and vegetable industries have been hard hit by the drought and water restrictions. In the Ceres area, for example, the limited water supply resulted in 50% less onions and 80% less potatoes being planted this season. This impacts on food production and wage losses of millions of rand for seasonal workers."

Consumers should also brace for possible increases in food prices, he said. Hundreds of hectares of citrus trees have been cut back and orchards have been pulled out in a bid to save water. A tomato puree factory in Lutzville said it would not open this season. Opperman said deciduous fruit crops would be about 20% smaller than previous years.

As a result, about 50,000 seasonal workers would receive income that was lower than normal, or no income at all.

Red meat producers were also expecting heavy losses, said Opperman. "No more roughage is available in the Western Cape — this also puts pressure on the dairy sector. Grazing and feed shortages resulted in massive culling, causing local red meat supply to tighten, and meat price increases as a result of the drought-induced shortages."

Opperman said that 5% of livestock and 22% of sheep herds had been slaughtered in the Western Cape so far due to the drought.

However, Opperman said the sector had received a lot of support from the provincial government, which was doing everything possible to assist emerging and commercial farmers in the region.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Arid future needs flood of planning

Business has to adapt quickly to the new normal of scarce water
Business
1 day ago

Drought drives visitors — and their money — away from Cape Town

Nonprofit organisation the Global Sourcing Association says it is postponing a major March conference in Cape Town to later in 2018
National
2 days ago

Why Cape Town property sales are drying up

The Mother City’s five-year residential property boom may well recede when municipal taps run dry. Second-home buying in wealthy Atlantic ...
Features
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Farmers lose R14bn as Cape drought bites
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sona likely to upstage ...
Economy
3.
Sassa workstreams shut out executive, says Dangor
Economy
4.
Slowdown in food inflation set to ease burden
Economy
5.
Poultry body backs march over ‘unsafe’ poultry ...
Economy

Related Articles

Arid future needs flood of planning
Business

Drought drives visitors — and their money — away from Cape Town
National

Why Cape Town property sales are drying up
Features

Cape hospitals ignore Zille’s promises and invest in own water supplies
National

Stealing Gauteng municipal water — even to send to parched Cape Town — is still ...
National

Officials at all levels are trifling with public’s constitutional right to water
Opinion

Cape Town businesses say water crisis a threat to their operations, survey finds
National

Towns in the Eastern Cape face their own ‘day zero’
National

Zille wants national task team to manage Cape Town’s water crisis
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.