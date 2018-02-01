Officials at all levels are trifling with public’s constitutional right to water

What was not mentioned throughout the length and breadth of the minister’s presentation, and the question-and-answer session that followed, is that the constitutional rights of individuals in the drought-stricken parts of the Western Cape are being trifled with at all levels of governance. Apart from praying earnestly for rain and ordering folk to use less water the authorities give a shocking impression of being up the creek without either a paddle or any water.

The Bill of Rights guarantees access to water to all, subject to "reasonable measures" being taken in the light of "available resources". These quoted weasel words do not mean the state can sit on its hands as water stored in dams becomes fully depleted. Its duty is to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the right to access to water.

The children’s position is stronger than that of adults. All those who are under 18 have an unqualified right to nutrition, which naturally includes life-sustaining drinkable water. This entitlement is a fully claimable right that the state is obliged to fulfil, because the best interests of children are paramount in the new order as it strives for that elusive "better life" for all.

Because the Bill of Rights is justiciable (legalese for "you can sue the state to enforce it") all Capetonians in the under-18 age group — there must be about 1-million of them — are able to sue, duly represented by a parent or guardian, either individually or as a member of a class, for delivery of their right to water.

How much water, and what kind of water, has been the subject of policy decisions in the past. The law does not require the impossible. If there is no water in the land and no means of getting any, the right is hollow. SA has not yet reached that point.

The standard set for "free water" applies: 25 litres of drinkable water per person per day is the amount the state has decided upon. That is enough water for drinking and cooking. There would even be enough left over for a sponge bath and toilet flush (using the basin’s content as a "grey water" element of the flush).