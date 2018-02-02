Drought drives visitors — and their money — away from Cape Town

Cape Town’s chronic drought is hurting visitor numbers and knocking a rare economic bright spot, officials say.

With experts predicting Cape Town will run out of water in mid-April, residents have been told to limit usage to 50l per person per day. An average bath holds 80l of water.

Hotels have asked guests not to use baths and to limit showers to two minutes or less, while some restaurants are switching to disposable cups and ditching table linen.

About 10-million tourists visited Cape Town in 2017, drawn by iconic sights such as Table Mountain, its long sandy beaches and clutch of nearby wine farms. Tourism accounted for an estimated 9% of SA’s economic output, or R412bn.

Though visitors are sympathetic to Cape Town’s plight, there are fears that people may stay away due to the inconvenience of water restrictions or because they don’t want to add to demand.

"There’s no doubt that the knock-on effect of the water conservation crossroads we find ourselves in has had an impact on tourism," Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said.

There was no official data available yet to quantify the effect water shortages were having on numbers but Duminy said there had already been cancellations.

On Friday, nonprofit organisation the Global Sourcing Association said it was postponing a major March conference in Cape Town to later in 2018 when it hoped the drought situation "will be alleviated".

In a bid to limit the economic damage, which could spell job losses in a country with 25% unemployment, SA Tourism will soon embark on a global road show to reassure potential visitors.

"We are a tough country, a resilient country, and I am quite confident we will find our way around this," SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said.

Reuters