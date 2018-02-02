Why Cape Town property sales are drying up

A year ago, there seemed to be no end to Cape Town’s ever-rising tide of house prices. Trophy properties in posh Atlantic seaboard suburbs and the V&A Waterfront were reaching dizzy heights of up to R200,000/m². A price tag of R100m or more was no longer unusual in the likes of Bantry Bay, Fresnaye, Camps Bay and Clifton. Upcountry buyers were flocking in droves to the Western Cape — at an average relocation rate of 10 families a day, according to Wesgro figures.

The search for a more relaxed lifestyle in scenic surrounds, backed by a general perception that the city is far better governed, under the DA, than other metros, fuelled a boom that made house prices in many sought-after areas of Cape Town double over the past five years. A strong increase in foreign tourist arrivals further supported housing demand in these areas — so much so that in 2016 a German couple was happy to fork out a staggering R290m for a Bantry Bay mansion. The sale set a new record for SA house prices.

That’s in stark contrast to the muted housing activity in the rest of the country, where price growth over the past few years has struggled to keep pace with inflation. In fact, the average Gauteng homeowner has had to be satisfied with a 22% increase over the five years ending December, less than half the Western Cape’s 50% growth over the same time, FNB figures show (see graph).

However, Cape Town’s housing party appears to have come to a halt now that the reality of the water crisis has set in and Day Zero looms ever closer. The City of Cape Town last week warned that if water consumption did not drop dramatically, municipal water supply to households would be turned off on April 12. Some commentators say Day Zero could arrive as early as

March 3, given the severity of the drought.

Splurging R30m on a swanky Camps Bay or Clifton abode no doubt loses some of its allure with the realisation that taking a hot shower and a refreshing dip in a sparkling clean swimming pool or running your washing machine and dishwasher may all soon become a thing of the past. There is also the possibility of raw sewage leaks if the water flow in the city’s sanitation system is sharply reduced, which could pose health risks. All things considered, wealthy would-be buyers, especially new entrants to the Cape Town housing market, are bound to put buying decisions on hold. Tourists, especially domestic ones, are also likely to go elsewhere for now.