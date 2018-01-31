National

Cape Town businesses say water crisis a threat to their operations, survey finds

31 January 2018 - 17:15 Mike Cohen
A view of Cape Town’s Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Picture: SA TOURISM
A view of Cape Town's Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Picture: SA TOURISM

Cape Town — Businesses in Cape Town are growing increasingly concerned about the risk that chronic water shortages pose to their operations in the country’s second-biggest city and are taking steps to reduce usage and secure supply, a survey has found.

Almost 80% of about 700 companies that participated in the survey conducted by the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry in January said they see the water crisis as a threat to their businesses, up from 51% in October, the chamber said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. Eighty seven percent of respondents said they had more than halved their water consumption.

Cape Town is in the midst of the worst drought on record after three years of poor rains and the authorities have warned the city will reach "day zero", when taps will be turned off, on April 16 unless consumption is drastically reduced.

While the main business districts will be spared from water cuts to try and safeguard jobs and the regional economy, many of the city’s 4-million residents would be forced to collect a daily allocation of 25 litres from 200 collection points.

"Plans to deal with day zero include chemical toilets in the basement and asking staff to bring their own water to work," the business chamber said. "Many firms said they had stocked up with bottled and tank water, and others were regularly drawing water from springs."

Some companies will bring in water from other areas and many plan to work in shifts so that staff would have time to stand in line at water points, the chamber said.

Almost 7% of businesses warned they would be forced to shut if day zero arrived, while 11% said they would send their staff home. Several companies are installing their own desalination plants and grey-water systems.

Bloomberg

