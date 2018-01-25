Is GDP a gross domestic problem — and what about ‘social capital’, asks Davos

In Davos, Coyle outlined new thinking that would supplement brute economic data with measurements covering human capital (skills and education), physical infrastructure, and “intangible capital” such as computerised data and patents.

They would also cover environmental quality, and “social capital” looking at how united or divided a country is.

Ascribing a value to data is particularly pressing as companies and customers increasingly transact their lives “in the cloud”. To take one example, a globally accessible and hugely useful resource such as Wikipedia is worth precisely zero in traditional GDP accounting models.

Neither does GDP encompass the black market, omitting a huge source of activity and income in many developing countries, including in Africa and Latin America.

Notably, GDP cannot measure the distribution of wealth within a country. So while its total value can go up, gains are all too often skewed to top earners. Those lower down the ladder can fall further behind in relative terms.

This is exactly what has been playing out in the US, powering a populist backlash that elected Donald Trump, and influencing the British people’s decision to quit the EU.

After the Brexit referendum campaign, pro-EU campaigner Anand Menon wrote that he was trying to explain at one event about the hit to GDP that he felt would come if Britons voted to leave the bloc. He said that one woman in the audience in Newcastle, northern England, shouted back “that’s your bloody GDP, not ours”.