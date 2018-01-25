World / Europe

US team takes Trumpism to Davos

25 January 2018 - 05:49 Agency Staff
Presidents galore: France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks on Wednesday during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, the ski resort town in Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS
Davos — Senior US officials hit back on Wednesday against suggestions that Donald Trump’s "America First" agenda was hurting globalisation and trade, setting an aggressive tone ahead of the US president’s visit to the World Economic Forum.

World leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Michel Temer, raised concern this week at the gathering in Swiss ski resort Davos about growing protectionism, in remarks that delegates said seemed aimed at Trump’s policies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Emmanuel Macron were also expected to speak later on Wednesday.

Under his America First agenda, Trump has threatened to withdraw from the North American free-trade agreement (Nafta), disavowed the global climate change accord and criticised global institutions including the UN and Nato. Trump is expected to arrive by Thursday and deliver a keynote address to the forum on Friday, mingling with the elite "globalists" he bashed during his 2016 presidential run.

In a media briefing in Davos ahead of his visit, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defended aggressive trade actions taken by the US and said more were to come.

"This is about an America First agenda. But America First does mean working with the rest of the world," Mnuchin said. "It just means that President Trump is looking out for American workers and American interests no different than he expects other leaders would look out for their own."

Ross said US trade actions were provoked by "inappropriate behaviour on the part of our trading counterparties".

Excessive move

On Tuesday the US slapped steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, in moves billed as a way to protect US jobs. China and South Korea condemned the tariffs, with Seoul set to complain to the World Trade Organisation over the "excessive" move.

"Many countries are very good at the rhetoric of free trade but in fact actually practise extreme protectionism," Ross said. Many in Davos worry that a brighter world economic outlook could darken if geopolitical threats — from protectionism and climate change to war — gather pace in 2018.

Trump, the first sitting US president to attend the forum since Bill Clinton in 2000, is a source of much of this anxiety after a volatile first year in office in which he has turned American foreign policy on its head.

The US delegation is the largest ever to come to Davos, with 10 members of the Trump cabinet and senior White House staff, Mnuchin said. That includes Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser.

When asked about a new agreement expected among 11 countries to forge an Asia-Pacific trade pact after the US pulled out of an earlier version, Mnuchin said US involvement was "not off the table".

But he added, "We are fans of bilateral trading agreements." On Tuesday, Canada’s Trudeau called the new trade agreement, expected to be signed in Chile in March, the "right deal".

Ross said Trudeau’s comments needed to be taken in the context of the latest round of talks on Nafta.

Perhaps there was some inclination to use that to "put pressure on the US in the Nafta talks", Ross said.

Mnuchin also said he was not concerned in the short term about a weak dollar, saying it is one of the most liquid markets.

"Obviously a weaker dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities," Mnuchin said.

Reuters

Less is more in Nigeria as Unilever and rivals look to cash in

Unilever and its rivals tailor their tactics to the local market, trying out smaller sizes and switching to local production to counter import curbs
World
14 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says all the right things at Davos

Saying ‘the wheels of change are moving now and they are going to start speeding up’, the new ANC leader talks of positive discussions ...
National
14 hours ago

Reasons why Donald Trump decided to take the Davos stage

Obama never did it, he wants to show off, he wants to prove how stable he is, he wants to rub shoulders with the elite ... it’s a fairly long ...
World
17 hours ago

