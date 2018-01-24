OVERHEARD AT DAVOS: Globalisation and capitalism are introduced to populism

There are other problems too. As in many other countries, corporate profits in the US are at an all-time high relative to corporate turnover. Yet, aggregate wage levels have been static for decades. This opens up a whole new set of problems, including a contradiction within modern capitalism itself. The wages workers earn underpin corporate earnings; if they don’t grow, its hard for companies to increase their profits without reducing costs further, and before you know it, you could end up being in a perpetual, intensifying downward spiral.

This whole debate, in all its complex dynamics, is moving centre-stage. Recently, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $5.7-trillion in assets under management, called for a new model of corporate governance.

In a letter to CEOs, he again brought up the issue of interminable quarterly results presentation and asked CEOs to focus rather on long-term goals. "Without a sense of purpose, no company, either public or private, can achieve its full potential. It will ultimately lose the licence to operate from key stakeholders. It will succumb to short-term pressures to distribute earnings, and, in the process, sacrifice investments in employee development, innovation, and capital expenditures that are necessary for long-term growth".

Quite something from the pinnacle of global capitalism.

Blodget quotes Fink

One of the events at the World Economic Forum (WEF) took this on. Henry Blodget, the editor of business website Business Insider quoted from Fink’s letter in the introduction to a session called, Towards Better Capitalism. It was a great panel, worth watching in full. To me, the most impressive was Indra Nooyi, who has been CEO of PepsiCo for nine years.

The company’s share price is now at an all-time high, but for the first five years of her term, it lagged behind Coke. She said, "If you are doing something really strategic and transformative, it always evokes criticism. So I always said I have the results to show for long-term management but the scars to show for short-term management."

There were lots of discussion about quarterly results, and a general agreement that somehow investors, investment houses and managers need to find a way to balance the two. Mark Weinberger, global chairman of accounting firm EY, made the point that the key problem is there is no agreed way between asset owners and asset managers to measure long-term strategic choices. Managers need to find a way to explain their long-term strategic choice, otherwise, there is nothing to fall back on other than quarterly earnings.

Nooyi said, "I think finance and accounting have trumped strategy, excessively. The whole world is ratio-driven and accounting-driven, even though the accounting rules are not clear. They will blindly look at the numbers, put out a little spreadsheet and that to them is a strategy".

Yowzer! Anyway, fun debate.