It was not immediately clear why Hyundai had paused the advertisements on X.
Picture: REUTERS
South Korea's Hyundai said on Friday that it had paused advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, and is speaking to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform directly about brand safety issues.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle giant had paused the advertisements on the site. Meanwhile, X did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
Last November, the White House condemned Musk's endorsement of what it called a “hideous” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X, while major companiessuch as Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
Advertisers have fled the site ever since Musk acquired it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.
Media watchdog Media Matters has previously found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside anti-Semitic content.
Hyundai opts not to advertise on Elon Musk’s X
In 2023, the US condemned Musk’s endorsement of what it called a ‘hideous’ anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X
South Korea's Hyundai said on Friday that it had paused advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, and is speaking to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform directly about brand safety issues.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle giant had paused the advertisements on the site. Meanwhile, X did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
Last November, the White House condemned Musk's endorsement of what it called a “hideous” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X, while major companies such as Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
Advertisers have fled the site ever since Musk acquired it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.
Media watchdog Media Matters has previously found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside anti-Semitic content.
Reuters
Mercedes retakes most valuable car brand title from Tesla
Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits for Elon Musk’s brand
REVIEW: Hyundai Tucson N Line adds good looks and grip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Shesha launches home-grown e-hailing service
Sainz is doing a better job at Ferrari, says Leclerc
BMW gives sneak preview of new X3 to be built in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.