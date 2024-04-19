Companies / Transport & Tourism

Hyundai opts not to advertise on Elon Musk’s X

In 2023, the US condemned Musk’s endorsement of what it called a ‘hideous’ anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X

19 April 2024 - 09:05
by Aatreyee Dasgupta and Urvi Dugar
It was not immediately clear why Hyundai had paused the advertisements on X. Picture: REUTERS
South Korea's Hyundai said on Friday that it had paused advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, and is speaking to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform directly about brand safety issues.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle giant had paused the advertisements on the site. Meanwhile, X did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Last November, the White House condemned Musk's endorsement of what it called a “hideous” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X, while major companies such as Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.

Advertisers have fled the site ever since Musk acquired it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.

Media watchdog Media Matters has previously found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside anti-Semitic content.

Reuters

Mercedes retakes most valuable car brand title from Tesla

Tesla’s drop has been attributed to controversies surrounding Elon Musk
Life
1 month ago

Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits for Elon Musk’s brand

Tesla has a track record of missing its targets for launches and pricing
Companies
2 months ago

REVIEW: Hyundai Tucson N Line adds good looks and grip

New Tucson diesel flagship impresses with its all-wheel drive traction, fuel parsimony and sporty styling
Life
7 months ago
