Adani Defence unveils mega munitions complex in India

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group plans to pour more than $360m into making bullets, missiles and drones for India's army

27 February 2024 - 18:06
by Chris Thomas
Elbit Systems' Hermes 900 on display in Singapore, February 21 2024. Picture: EDGAR SU/ REUTERS
Bengaluru — Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group plans to invest more than 30-billion rupees ($362.1m) in the manufacturing of ammunition and missiles, the conglomerate’s defence arm said on Monday, as it unveiled two sprawling production facilities in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The plans highlight the ports-to-power conglomerate’s ambitions in the lucrative defence sector where manufacturing is largely dominated by government-owned companies.

Adani Defence & Aerospace will manufacture a “full spectrum of ammunition” for India’s armed forces, paramilitary forces and police at the facilities spread over 22ha, creating more than 4,000 jobs, it said in a press release.

The company has already started rolling out small calibre bullets from the complex, starting with 150-million rounds that it estimates form 25% of India’s annual requirement.

It will also house explosive-handling facilities for missiles and precision-guided munitions.

“Recent geopolitical events have re-emphasised the need for a reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict,” Indian Army chief of staff Gen Manoj Pande said in the statement.

Adani announced the plan to set up the facilities at an investment summit in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

India, the world’s largest importer of arms, has been pushing to boost its nascent defence manufacturing industry.

Adani also has a drone manufacturing facility in partnership with Israel’s Elbit Systems in the southern Indian state of Telangana, where it manufactures the Hermes 900 drones for the militaries of the two countries.

Reuters

JAMIE CARR: Powering India’s economy

Gautam Adani goes from college dropout to richest person in Asia and the third-richest person in the world
1 year ago

Saab on prowl for partners in India to build fighter jets

Sweden’s Saab will join Lockheed Martin and Boeing in the search for domestic partners to help it build fighter jets NEW DELHI — Sweden’s Saab will ...
7 years ago

Boeing takes on Indian partners to manufacture fighter planes

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics and Mahindra Defence Systems will help in the manufacture of F/A-18 Super Hornets as part of India’s $15bn fighter ...
5 years ago
