WATCH: Chinese carmakers woo South Africans

Business Day TV spoke to senior motoring reporter at Business Day, Phuti Mpyane

09 February 2024 - 15:25
by Business Day TV
Haval. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Haval. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Naamsa data indicates that Chinese car brands Chery and Haval are gaining popularity in SA, with sales surpassing those of traditional brands. Business Day motoring reporter Phuti Mpyane shared insights on this rising trend with Business Day TV.

