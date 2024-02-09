Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
We must not let government repeat the horrors of Life Esidimeni and treat disabled people as disposable
The JRA is planning extensive asphalt overlays, retarring and crack sealing on roads throughout the city
Metro police will be present to make the party's manifesto launch a safe event on Saturday
The decision has left the SA industry stunned as it already battles exorbitant load-shedding costs, along with bird flu
Manufacturing hit from all sides as demand for consumer goods falls
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
The US president's remarks follow increasing domestic pressure to convince Israel to stop its attacks
They deserve the love they have got from the nation after so many years
The all-year-round favourite gets its tartness and saltiness from the capers
Naamsa data indicates that Chinese car brands Chery and Haval are gaining popularity in SA, with sales surpassing those of traditional brands. Business Day motoring reporter Phuti Mpyane shared insights on this rising trend with Business Day TV.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Chinese carmakers woo South Africans
Business Day TV spoke to senior motoring reporter at Business Day, Phuti Mpyane
Naamsa data indicates that Chinese car brands Chery and Haval are gaining popularity in SA, with sales surpassing those of traditional brands. Business Day motoring reporter Phuti Mpyane shared insights on this rising trend with Business Day TV.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.