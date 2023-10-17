On April 17 1975, on the day the genocidal Khmer Rouge took power in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, it issued an order that the city’s 2-million residents should relocate to the countryside. Houses, schools and even hospitals were emptied out at gunpoint.
LETTER: Israeli order reminiscent of Khmer Rouge
Israel does not seem to mind being associated with the brutal and murderous regime
The Israeli order for Gaza residents in northern Gaza to evacuate to southern Gaza is reminiscent of what the Khmer Rouge did in Cambodia (“Hamas calls on Gaza residents to stay while Israel tells them to relocate south”, October 13).
On April 17 1975, on the day the genocidal Khmer Rouge took power in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, it issued an order that the city’s 2-million residents should relocate to the countryside. Houses, schools and even hospitals were emptied out at gunpoint.
Subsequently, all other Cambodian cities were forcibly evacuated, but unlike the Israelis the Khmer Rouge did not unleash an aerial bombardment on the cities. It seems that Israel does not have a problem with being associated with one of the most brutal and murderous regimes in the world.
Until and unless the merciless Zionists who now occupy historical Palestine as settler colonialists realise that they will never succeed in suppressing the aspirations of the indigenous inhabitants for self-determination, the struggle against the brutal occupiers will continue.
Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde
