Transaction Capital gets funding for car financing business

Owner of WeBuyCars and SA Taxi signs funding deal for Gomo, its vehicle-financing business

19 June 2023 - 19:46 Katharine Child

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars and SA Taxi, has signed a deal with an unnamed bank to provide funding for its vehicle-financing business, Gomo, to allow it to originate more loans for older cars and drive sales. 

As the future of SA Taxi hangs in the balance, with only a few more months of funding left and rising bad debts, Transaction Capital needs to increase income in its remaining businesses...

