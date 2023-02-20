Companies / Transport & Tourism

City Lodge books welcome return to profit

BL Premium
20 February 2023 - 20:12 Katharine Child

Hotel group City Lodge is back in the black, according to its interim results to end-December, after three years of interim losses.

Its half-year results show its headline earnings will rise as much as four times, after the company struggled during lockdown when local and international travel slowed to a halt. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.