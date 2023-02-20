City Lodge books welcome return to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
CEO and co-founder Schalk Malan says there is still ‘lots of gold in the mountain’ as the life insurer considers adding new financial services offerings
Key focus should be on the degree of deterioration of fiscal ratios due to downwards economic growth and revenue revisions
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
US president says Washington will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
Hotel group City Lodge is back in the black, according to its interim results to end-December, after three years of interim losses.
Its half-year results show its headline earnings will rise as much as four times, after the company struggled during lockdown when local and international travel slowed to a halt. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
City Lodge books welcome return to profit
Hotel group City Lodge is back in the black, according to its interim results to end-December, after three years of interim losses.
Its half-year results show its headline earnings will rise as much as four times, after the company struggled during lockdown when local and international travel slowed to a halt. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.