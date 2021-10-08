PODCAST | The adoption of the EV in SA is closer than we think

Among the reasons for this apparent slow uptake are costs and the availability of charging points. The lowest-cost EVs available in SA are priced at about R600,000 and there are limited numbers of public charging points — particularly outside the major metros.

As more manufacturers such as General Motors, Hyundai, BMW and Porsche build their own EVs, Rahil says this will help drive down costs, while using established brands to sway public sentiment about the technology.

Rahil also explains the role that government needs to play in creating incentives for EV ownership. This is what governments in other parts of the world have done to push up adoption.

Topics of discussion include: Payment24’s business model; factors currently holding back EV adoption in SA; the economics and business case for EVs in SA; the role of government in helping to drive adoption; the role of fleet operators in driving local EV sales; and the growth in EVs around the world.

