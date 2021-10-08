Companies / Retail & Consumer Luxe says third Covid-19 wave and riots took shine off recovery The group expects an improvement of up to 86% in its headline loss per share for its half-year to end-August, although its second quarter was tough B L Premium

Micro cap Luxe Holdings, the luxury goods group that emerged as Taste exited its food businesses, says a dent to consumer sentiment as a result of SA’s third Covid-19 wave and violent riots in July weighed on its first half-recovery.

Luxe was renamed from Taste in July 2020 after its exit from its restaurant interests. These included the Starbucks licence in SA, as well as Maxi’s, Domino’s Pizza and The Fish & Chips Co...