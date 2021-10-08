Luxe says third Covid-19 wave and riots took shine off recovery
The group expects an improvement of up to 86% in its headline loss per share for its half-year to end-August, although its second quarter was tough
08 October 2021 - 13:16
Micro cap Luxe Holdings, the luxury goods group that emerged as Taste exited its food businesses, says a dent to consumer sentiment as a result of SA’s third Covid-19 wave and violent riots in July weighed on its first half-recovery.
Luxe was renamed from Taste in July 2020 after its exit from its restaurant interests. These included the Starbucks licence in SA, as well as Maxi’s, Domino’s Pizza and The Fish & Chips Co...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now