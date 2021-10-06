Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | New Fintech platform says its freemium model is a game changer
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Pardon Mujakachi, head of strategy and partnerships at Chipper Cash Africa
Cross-border payments are the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Pardon Mujakachi, head of strategy and partnerships at Chipper Cash Africa, from Harare...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.