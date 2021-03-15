Companies / Transport & Tourism Sun International confident it is on a solid footing as Covid-19 threat continues Group says recovery of SA hotels and casinos from pandemic might be gradual, but it is confident about its debt position and cash generation BL PREMIUM

Casino and hotels operator Sun International, which suffered a loss in 2020 as Covid-19 shuttered casinos and brought travel to a halt, says it is optimistic it can withstand tough trading conditions as SA’s tourism and leisure sector recovers gradually.

Covid-19 was particularly tough on SA’s tourism and leisure sector, and the country’s largest casino operator tapped shareholders for R1.2bn, cut staff and sold some of its most valuable assets...