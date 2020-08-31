Sun International remains upbeat despite interim loss
CEO says group is focused on survival and positioned well to deal with challenges
31 August 2020 - 19:40
Hotel and casino group Sun International, which swung to an interim headline loss of almost R900m, says it expects to be in a stronger position by the end of the year as it makes its way out of the Covid-19 crisis and prepares to open more of its operations.
Sun International is in the middle of a wide-ranging operational overhaul that entails cutting jobs, tapping shareholders for cash and selling land and properties to build cash reserves as the dice rolls again, albeit under margin-sapping social-distancing guidelines, after being out of action for months.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now