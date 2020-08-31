Companies / Transport & Tourism Sun International remains upbeat despite interim loss CEO says group is focused on survival and positioned well to deal with challenges BL PREMIUM

Hotel and casino group Sun International, which swung to an interim headline loss of almost R900m, says it expects to be in a stronger position by the end of the year as it makes its way out of the Covid-19 crisis and prepares to open more of its operations.

Sun International is in the middle of a wide-ranging operational overhaul that entails cutting jobs, tapping shareholders for cash and selling land and properties to build cash reserves as the dice rolls again, albeit under margin-sapping social-distancing guidelines, after being out of action for months.