Comair rescue plan expected to be rolling by March 2021

The business rescue practitioners for Comair, which operates Kulula.com and British Airways flights in SA, said on Tuesday that they were in talks with funders and that the company was unlikely to resume operations before November.

The group’s business practitioners, Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson, have begun discussions with six of the 30 potential funders approached to help recapitalise the company.

Comair went into business rescue in May and was suspended from the JSE after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded aircraft since March, but the practitioners have said there is a reasonable chance the business can be saved.

The practitioners said the proposed business rescue plan will include the rationalisation of Comair’s aircraft fleet from 27 to 13 Boeing 737-800s and three 737-400s.

“The business rescue practitioners had consulted extensively, both in SA and abroad, and it was considered that a downsized fleet would be more in keeping with what the company could afford to operate and demand for air travel post the Covid-19 crisis,” Comair said in a statement.

The business practitioners plan to have largely implemented the rescue plan by March 2021. They said the target is to have paid Comair’s creditors by October 31 2020 and that the company’s existing shareholder base is likely to be diluted as part of its restructuring plan.