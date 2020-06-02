Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair warns of 100% profit drop

The group is in business rescue after being grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic

02 June 2020 - 11:36 karl gernetzky
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways, warned on Tuesday that profits for the year to end-June will fall by at least 100% as it battles for survival.

The airline operator has been badly affected by the national lockdown as air travel has been suspended since late March. The government has permitted limited domestic flights from June 1, with the easing of lockdown restrictions to level 3.

Comair went into business rescue in May and was suspended from the JSE after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded aircraft, but its business rescue practitioners, Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson, have said there is a reasonable chance the business can be saved.

The group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) will decline by at least 100% from the 197.2c it reported in the year-earlier period.

Headline earnings are a widely used profit measure in SA, which strips out exceptional items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

The group’s share remains suspended on the JSE, but has fallen by two thirds in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Limited air travel will not save airlines, says industry body

The Airlines Association of Southern Africa wants carriers to fly without restrictions as soon as possible
National
1 week ago

Casualties of Covid-19: death stalks SA businesses

The rate at which companies are filing for bankruptcy in SA is rising rapidly. Businesses are battling to stay afloat and matters are being made ...
Features
1 week ago

Comair’s business rescue plan expected to land on June 9

The embattled airline’s assets exceed its liabilities, and there is a reasonable chance of rescuing it, the group’s business rescue practitioners say
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Bad loan write-offs may exceed that of 2008 ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bidvest share price drops after writing down ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard braces for economic shock exceeding ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Kalagadi Manganese founder fights for ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Reinet finds a new portfolio balance
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Comair ticket holders have until June 17 to make a claim

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair’s business rescue plan expected to land on June 9

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair’s ticket holders have same rights as other creditors

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.