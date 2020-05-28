Features / Cover Story Rebuilding the JSE Leila Fourie on the plan to rebuild the JSE Stock exchange boss Leila Fourie has a mountain to climb – not only is the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging local companies, but the number of listings has been falling for some time. While acknowledging the scale of the challenge, Fourie is focusing on meeting it one step at a time and she is seeing a number of positives BL PREMIUM

The head of the world’s 19th-largest stock exchange appears to be happiest clinging to a sheer rock face, waves crashing far beneath her, or floating, suspended by a single rope, from the soaring Wolfberg Arch in the Cape’s otherworldly Cederberg.

Avid mountaineer Leila Fourie moved back from Australia to SA a year ago to head the JSE after a three-year stint as CEO of the Australian Payments Network. Back then, there was no hint that a deadly virus would soon rip its way through the world.