Mediclinic scraps dividend because of pandemic
This is the first time in the 35-year history of SA’s biggest private hospital group that it has taken such action
02 June 2020 - 19:53
SA’s biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, has joined many companies in scrapping its dividend as it seeks to preserve cash amid uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Similar moves have been undertaken by its closest rivals, Netcare and Life Healthcare, and in sectors as wide-ranging as retail and banking.
