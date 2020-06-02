Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic scraps dividend because of pandemic This is the first time in the 35-year history of SA’s biggest private hospital group that it has taken such action BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, has joined many companies in scrapping its dividend as it seeks to preserve cash amid uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similar moves have been undertaken by its closest rivals, Netcare and Life Healthcare, and in sectors as wide-ranging as retail and banking.