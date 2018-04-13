Companies / Transport & Tourism

Prasa gets interim board, with former SABC board member as chair

13 April 2018 - 17:28 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: SIYASANGA MBAMBANI
Picture: SIYASANGA MBAMBANI

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has announced the appointment of an interim board for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

SABC board member, Khanyisile Kweyama, will chair the interim board, which is expected to be in place for 12 months. Former interim board chairperson Tintswalo Makhubele resigned in March.

Kweyama chaired the interim board of the public broadcaster following the collapse of the board chaired by Prof Mbulaheni Maguvhe. Kweyama played a major role in stabilising the SABC and undoing some of the mess caused by executives, such as Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Khanyisile Kweyama. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Khanyisile Kweyama. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Other members of the Prasa interim board are Sango Ntsaluba, Louis Wessie, Jenny Schreiner, Nazir Alli, Doris Tshepe, and Mashila Matlala.

Nzimande said he wanted to ensure only people with expertise, experience and integrity serve on the board. Nzimande also announced the appointment of a new acting group CEO, Simo Lushaba.

Prasa, which is responsible for delivering rail services, has been engulfed in allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The rail agency paid more than R630m to the controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014 to 2017.

Siyaya, a goods and rail services provider, has received more than R5bn in deals from Prasa over a number of years, with some of the deals being flagged as corrupt. This as the country’s rail services continue to flounder, with Cape Town rail lines being the hardest hit.

DA transport spokesperson Manny de Freitas said the interim board needs to tackle corruption. "While the DA cautiously welcomes the appointment of a new interim board and CEO, we are concerned that the uncertainty brought by temporary appointments will do little to solve the challenges facing Prasa."

De Freitas said restoring sanity at Prasa will require that the new board prioritise the full implementation of the recommendations contained in the 2015 Public Protector "Derailed" report, which revealed massive corruption at the entity between 2012 and 2015.

How Siyaya Rail made a mint out of Prasa

Nzimande reveals amounts paid in deals, some of which have been flagged for corruption, in response to DA question in Parliament
Companies
7 days ago

TRYPHOSA RAMANO: Where Gordhan must start

The Public Finance Management Act should be the guiding light to lift state enterprises out of decay
Opinion
22 days ago

Prasa vs Swifambo Rail set out useful guidelines on B-BBEE fronting

The criminalisation of fronting practices adds to the seriousness of this issue for both existing and future B-BBEE initiatives, writes Pieter Steyn
Opinion
5 months ago

SIPHO PITYANA: Prasa deals show why good policy is fruitless without good governance

Gibela stimulates jobs, empowerment and growth, while court has found the entire Swifambo deal was corrupt, writes Sipho Pityana
Opinion
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Regulator reveals KPMG waved no red flags over ...
Companies
2.
Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Naspers could get $4bn from Walmart’s ...
Companies
4.
CORRECTED: Eskom goes after McKinsey and Trillian ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
A2X lands Sanlam’s secondary listing
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

KARYN MAUGHAN: SA, the hollow state
Features

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: SA’s rocky highway to IMF
Opinion / Between the Chains

How Siyaya Rail made a mint out of Prasa
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Prasa says Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn unlawful
Companies

Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn unlawful, says Prasa
Companies

TRYPHOSA RAMANO: Where Gordhan must start
Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.