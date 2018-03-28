Prasa says Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn unlawful

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says the R3.9bn contracts it awarded to keep dozens of railway stations safe were unauthorised, unlawful, defined by alleged tender-rigging and, largely, a waste of money.

In an explosive affidavit filed at the High Court in Pretoria, Prasa group executive in charge of legal risk and compliance Onica Martha Ngoye spelled out how some of the rail agency’s executives bent over backwards to ensure that IT and security company Siyangena Technologies was awarded lucrative deals without proper tender procedures being followed.

She said this had resulted in the installation of outdated, overpriced and ineffective security systems. Ngoye said Prasa also wanted arbitration agreements reached between itself and Siyangena set aside so that its disputes with the company could finally be aired in public, before a court of law.

While many officials agreed to speak about the rampant abuses of process and alleged tender rigging, certain employees asked not to be named because of threats made against people "seen to be assisting the investigation", Ngoye said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn unlawful, says Prasa

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here