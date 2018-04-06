How Siyaya Rail made a mint out of Prasa

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the broke state rail agency responsible for delivering rail services, paid more than R630m to the controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014 to 2017.

Siyaya, a goods and rail services provider, has bagged more than R5bn in deals from Prasa over a number of years, with some of the deals being flagged for corruption. This as the country’s rail services continue to flounder, with Cape Town rail lines being the hardest hit.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande revealed in a written response to a question from the DA in Parliament last week that Prasa paid Siyaya about R170m in the 2014-15 financial year, more than R167m in 2015-16 and about R293m in the 2016-17 financial year.

GroundUp reported in March that employees of the legal department at Prasa intended to oppose a high court ruling against the agency ordering it to pay Siyaya DB Consulting Engineers R58m. The dispute relates to claims for goods and services rendered to Prasa.