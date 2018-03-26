Uber agrees to sell its Southeast Asian business to Grab after bruising battle

Uber would take a 27.5% stake in Singapore-based Grab and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi would join Grab’s board. Grab was last valued at about $6bn.

"It will help us double down on our plans for growth as we invest heavily in our products and technology," Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

For Grab, the deal will help its meal-delivery service, which will now merge with Uber Eats, compete with Go-Jek, according to a person close to Grab.

Go-Jek is a dominant player in Indonesia, the region’s biggest economy, and has rapidly expanded beyond ride hailing to digital payments, food delivery, on-demand cleaning and massage.

"Go-Jek is such a different app, with different behaviours, it is something I can’t see Grab competing with well in Indonesia for a long time, like at least a year," said Vinnie Lauria, partner at Southeast Asia’s Golden Gate Ventures.

Ride-hailing companies throughout Asia have relied heavily on discounts and promotions, driving down profit margins and increasing pressure for consolidation.

Uber, which is preparing for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, lost $4.5bn last year and is facing fierce competition as well as a regulatory crackdown in Europe.

Uber invested $700m in its Southeast Asia business, less than the $2bn it burnt through in China before ceding its operations there to Didi.

More consolidation

Uber expected making more deals with rivals, but said it had no plans to do another sale in which it consolidated its operations in exchange for a minority stake in a rival.