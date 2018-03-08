E-hailing apps on the road to acceptance in SA

While regulators in several other countries continue to shun Uber and its peers, SA’s department of transport is taking a more accommodating approach — it is formalising the regulation of these e-hailing service providers.

Parliament is deliberating on the National Land Transport Amendment Bill, which includes provisions for app-based services such as Uber and Taxify for the first time. "The definition of metered taxi services has been expanded in the amendment bill to include electronic-hailing applications or similar technology," a spokesman for the department says.

Uber has not been so fortunate in other markets. London stripped it of its licence a few months ago, and Uber has been forced to retreat from some US cities, as well as from Bulgaria, Denmark and other countries. Its exit has often followed lobbying from metered-taxi groups, who argue that Uber does not play by the same rules they do.

Uber was also on relatively shaky ground in SA in the early days, following its launch in the country in 2013. For instance, Cape Town impounded hundreds of Uber-connected cars not long after the company’s entry into the city. But ongoing talks with cities, provinces and national regulators have given rise to a friendlier operating environment for the US-based company, despite hostility from drivers of metered taxis.

"We are hopeful that the bill will get passed in the course of this year," says Alon Lits, Uber GM for sub-Saharan Africa. Regulators in SA "see the net positive that Uber brings to cities", he says.

The company is extending an olive branch by making its data publicly available. Its real-time traffic data helps town planners, cities and provinces with their transport planning, Lits says.

Contrary to perceptions, Uber drivers are licensed and regulated in the same way as metered taxis, according to Lits. The new rules "won’t really change anything [in practice]", he says, as metered-taxi operating licences are already given to Uber drivers with the understanding that they will be using ride-hailing technology.

The regulations will formalise the arrangement and create a new category for e-hailing services.