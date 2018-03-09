Companies / Transport & Tourism

Cash-burning Uber bypasses banks in pitch for a $1.25bn loan

09 March 2018 - 10:12 Sally Bakewell, Lisa Lee and Eric Newcomer
Collaborative consumption business models such as Uber’s are part of the sharing economy, which is driven by a shift from private ownership to shared usage and access. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Collaborative consumption business models such as Uber’s are part of the sharing economy, which is driven by a shift from private ownership to shared usage and access. Picture: BLOOMBERG

New York — Inside New York’s St Regis Hotel on Friday, debt investors will be given what’s becoming a familiar pitch: a high-flying tech company with a charismatic leader but no real cash flow will ask them to lend it money.

This time it’s Uber Technologies, the ride-hailing company that has disrupted the taxi business around the globe.

The company is seeking a $1.25bn loan, according to people familiar with the matter. Its new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, is expected to be there among senior management telling investors why this is a good deal.

And given Uber’s cash burn and annual loss, investors will probably be asked to assess the company by other metrics.

One might be its blended valuation of $54bn by a SoftBank Group.-led investor group. That made it the biggest venture-backed technology enterprise without a stock listing.

Management may also tout the $4.5bn of cash the company held on its balance sheet as of December 2017, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

It would not be the first time investors have bought into deals where the financial benchmarks they normally live by appear beyond elusive.

Take Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk’s campaign helped the electric-car maker sell $1.8bn of bonds in an oversubscribed deal. Netflix, which like Tesla is also free cash-flow negative, undertook a debt sale in October.

Helping all three is a wide-open credit market where investors are hungry for yield after years of depressed interest rates.

A representative for Uber declined to comment beyond the San Francisco-based company’s earlier confirmation of the loan plan.

Another twist to Uber’s plan is that it’s pitching the debt directly to investors, bypassing the traditional route of using banks to fan the loan out to the lender group.

That is a first in recent loan-market history and a departure from the way borrowers typically work with banks who leverage relationships with institutional investors.

While Uber did not have a bank to lead the syndication of the loan to investors, it did have Morgan Stanley acting as an adviser, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment on its role.

The New York-based bank led the company’s first foray into the loan capital market for a $1.15bn loan in 2016. In that iteration, the bank syndicated the loan to investors.

What makes Uber atypical for a leveraged loan borrower is its lack of earnings. Of particular importance to leveraged loan investors is a measure of debt relative to earnings used to gauge the riskiness of the loan.

With its fast cash burn, Uber generated negative adjusted pro-forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, or ebitda, to the tune of negative $2.2bn last year, according to the documents. That makes calculating a leveraged ratio basically meaningless.

Bloomberg

MTN’s ride-hailing app popular in Iran

Internet business in Iran has grown tenfold in one year, says MTN chief financial officer
Companies
6 hours ago

Spotify prepares for launch in SA later in March

The gold standard of music streaming is to launch its 61-country strong service locally ahead of NYSE listing
Companies
2 days ago

China’s Geely makes $9bn Daimler bet against tech 'invaders'

Chinese entrepreneur becomes Mercedes-Benz’s biggest shareholder
Companies
11 days ago

Sony to form joint-venture for AI-based taxi-hailing app in Japan

And a Japan taxi company is in talks to partner with Uber, in a country where ride-hailing apps have found little traction
Companies
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sanlam trims bonuses for Steinhoff exposure
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sanlam cuts bonuses on Steinhoff contagion
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sim Tshabalala tells SA to get ready for the next ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Virgin cancels Airbus A380 order, conceding the ...
Companies
5.
MTN to revisit financial services in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.