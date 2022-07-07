×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Trade & Industry

VW and partners to invest €20bn in battery cell business

07 July 2022 - 16:54 Zuzanna Szymanska
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JEREMY MOELLER
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JEREMY MOELLER

Salzgitter, Germany — Volkswagen said on Thursday it would invest more than €20bn in a battery cell business jointly with partners, creating 20,000 jobs and reaching annual sales above €20bn by 2030 as it seeks leadership in the growing market.

The PowerCo unit will manage Volkswagen’s global battery production and research from raw material mining to recycling, and projects including energy storage systems, the carmaker said at the groundbreaking ceremony for its first European battery cell factory.

“Today is a good day for the automotive industry in Germany,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement ahead of his speech at the ceremony.

Volkswagen has repeatedly said making enough batteries to power all cars is by far the biggest challenge of the shift to electric vehicles, and has rolled out a plan to build factories with a joint capacity of 240 gigawatt hours by 2030.

This includes six plants in Europe, of which Salzgitter is the “blueprint” for VW’s future standardised production facilities, and two in North America.

“What we have proven a million times over with Volkswagen vehicle platforms: standardising and scaling up allows for speed and cost optimisation with the highest quality,” said PowerCo CEO Frank Blome.

At the ceremony, Volkswagen presented the standardised battery cell it had announced in 2021 and which is to be used in up to 80% percent of the group’s models.

Reuters

Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022

Imported models help Toyota retain its number one status despite closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory
Life
2 days ago

Volkswagen determined to defend its position as market leader in China

Holding on to top spot in huge vehicle market is looking increasingly challenging for German carmaker
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Capitec joins rivals in extending relief to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Asset managers are quitting, but not for money
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Power cuts boost Ellies as shoppers snap up ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Bidvest scoops up Australian cleaning business ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Standard Bank names Margaret Nienaber as COO
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.