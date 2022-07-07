Stage 4 load-shedding for Friday and lower stages over the weekend

Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented throughout Friday, reducing to lower stages at the weekend.
On Thursday, the power utility said since its last communication, seven generation units had been returned to service. During the same period, six generating units that needed urgent repairs during the strike were taken offline for repairs.
“This is made possible by the full return to work of all striking employees over the past two days. In addition, 600MW of capacity from the Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) in Mozambique were returned to service, boosting available generation capacity,” it said.
The power utility said nine generation units were anticipated to return to service over the next few days, which would further improve generation capacity.
“This will, however, still require Eskom to continue implementing load-shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation has been normalised.”
“We have 3,349MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,865MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom continues to closely monitor the system and will implement and communicate any changes as may be necessary.
“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.”
The power utility urged South Africans to continue to use electricity sparingly.
