Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022
Imported models help Toyota retain its number one status despite closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory
Despite the continued closure of its Durban factory due to flood damage, Toyota remained SA’s favourite new vehicle brand in June.
With locally-built vehicles including the Fortuner, Hi-Ace, Corolla Cross, Quest and Hilux in short supply resulting from the temporary closure, Toyota managed to sell 7,439 cars, light commercials and trucks last month to capture a dominant 18.1% market share. Volkswagen was the second most popular brand with 5,672 units ahead of Suzuki (4,622), Hyundai (2,945), Ford (2,396), Nissan (2,370), Renault (2,332), Kia (2,091), Haval (1,861), Isuzu (1,715) and BMW (1,313).
Toyota has sold 64,001 units since January 2022, and is leading the race with a market share of 25.2% year to date.
Toyota’s performance in June was bolstered by strong sales of imported models such the Urban Cruiser and Starlet, which each sold more than 1,500 units.
The Suzuki Swift was SA’s most popular new car for the third month in a row with 1,925 sales, while the Ford Ranger was the top performing bakkie ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200.
Six of the top 10 vehicles were budget hatchbacks or compact SUVs, reflecting a trend to cheaper, more fuel-efficient models as consumers feel the pinch of rising food and fuel prices along with higher interest rates.
SA's best-selling vehicles June 2022
1. Suzuki Swift — 1,925
2. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785
3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,619
4. Ford Ranger — 1,601
5. Toyota Starlet — 1,574
6. VW Polo — 1,461
7. Isuzu D-Max — 1,280
8. Nissan NP200 — 1,249
9. Renault Kiger — 1,016
10. VW T-Cross — 970
11. Toyota Hilux — 969
12. Kia Picanto — 964
13. Hyundai Atos — 787
14. Haval Jolion — 780
15. Ford EcoSport — 678
16. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654
17. Renault Kwid — 638
18. Hyundai Venue — 637
19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 615
20. Suzuki S-Presso — 568
21. Toyota Rumion — 562
22. Nissan Navara — 554
23. Opel Corsa — 514
24. Renault Triber — 485
25. Kia Rio — 458
26. Haval H6 — 415
