Life / Motoring

Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022

Imported models help Toyota retain its number one status despite closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory

05 July 2022 - 12:21
The Suzuki Swift was SA's best-selling car for the third consecutive month. Picture: SUPPLIED
Despite the continued closure of its Durban factory due to flood damage, Toyota remained SA’s favourite new vehicle brand in June.

With locally-built vehicles including the Fortuner, Hi-Ace, Corolla Cross, Quest and Hilux in short supply resulting from the temporary closure, Toyota managed to sell 7,439 cars, light commercials and trucks last month to capture a dominant 18.1% market share. Volkswagen was the second most popular brand with 5,672 units ahead of Suzuki (4,622), Hyundai (2,945), Ford (2,396), Nissan (2,370), Renault (2,332), Kia (2,091), Haval (1,861), Isuzu (1,715) and BMW (1,313).

Toyota has sold 64,001 units since January 2022, and is leading the race with a market share of 25.2% year to date.

Toyota’s performance in June was bolstered by strong sales of imported models such the Urban Cruiser and Starlet, which each sold more than 1,500 units.

The Suzuki Swift was SA’s most popular new car for the third month in a row with 1,925 sales, while the Ford Ranger was the top performing bakkie ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200. 

Six of the top 10 vehicles were budget hatchbacks or compact SUVs, reflecting a trend to cheaper, more fuel-efficient models as consumers feel the pinch of rising food and fuel prices along with higher interest rates.

 

SA's best-selling vehicles June 2022

1. Suzuki Swift — 1,925

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785

3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,619

4. Ford Ranger — 1,601

5. Toyota Starlet — 1,574

6. VW Polo — 1,461

7. Isuzu D-Max — 1,280

8. Nissan NP200 — 1,249

9. Renault Kiger — 1,016

10. VW T-Cross — 970

11. Toyota Hilux — 969

12. Kia Picanto — 964

13. Hyundai Atos — 787

14. Haval Jolion — 780

15. Ford EcoSport — 678

16. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654

17. Renault Kwid — 638

18. Hyundai Venue — 637

19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 615

20. Suzuki S-Presso — 568

21. Toyota Rumion — 562

22. Nissan Navara — 554

23. Opel Corsa — 514

24. Renault Triber — 485

25. Kia Rio — 458

26. Haval H6 — 415

Act fast or motor industry will end up on scrap heap, Naamsa warns

Naamsa’s Mikel Mabasa warns that the time to shift to EV manufacture is running out
National
19 hours ago

California dreaming in a howling Mustang 5.0

Denis Droppa experiences the Cape’s roads in the limited-edition Mustang California Special
Life
21 hours ago

Fuel prices to reach record highs in July

The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago
National
1 day ago
