Construction sector recovery slowed a bit in first quarter, says Afrimat
Recovery from a Covid-19-induced slump continued in the first quarter of 2021, but at a slower pace as SA grappled with a second wave
22 June 2021 - 13:07
SA’s construction sector recovery slowed a little in the first quarter of 2021 due to seasonal effects as well as the second wave of Covid-19, according to an index tracking activity in the sector.
After a coronavirus-induced slump in the second quarter of 2020, building materials and mining group Afrimat’s construction index has been positive for three consecutive quarters, indicating some resilience for an industry that employs about 8% of SA’s workforce...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now