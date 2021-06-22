Economy Construction sector recovery slowed a bit in first quarter, says Afrimat Recovery from a Covid-19-induced slump continued in the first quarter of 2021, but at a slower pace as SA grappled with a second wave BL PREMIUM

SA’s construction sector recovery slowed a little in the first quarter of 2021 due to seasonal effects as well as the second wave of Covid-19, according to an index tracking activity in the sector.

After a coronavirus-induced slump in the second quarter of 2020, building materials and mining group Afrimat’s construction index has been positive for three consecutive quarters, indicating some resilience for an industry that employs about 8% of SA’s workforce...