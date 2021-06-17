Companies / Property Harbour Arch project set to rival V&A Waterfront The six tower multi-use complex in Cape Town will be worth R16bn when it is completed in 2029 BL PREMIUM

The R16bn Harbour Arch, the most ambitious mixed-use development in SA since the V&A Waterfront, is on track to open by 2029.

The unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic has not quelled the demand for new affordable and investment grade housing across SA. The Harbour Arch complex will include six towers and is set to be one of the most valuable commercial property jewels in SA. ..