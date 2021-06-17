Harbour Arch project set to rival V&A Waterfront
The six tower multi-use complex in Cape Town will be worth R16bn when it is completed in 2029
17 June 2021 - 19:33
The R16bn Harbour Arch, the most ambitious mixed-use development in SA since the V&A Waterfront, is on track to open by 2029.
The unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic has not quelled the demand for new affordable and investment grade housing across SA. The Harbour Arch complex will include six towers and is set to be one of the most valuable commercial property jewels in SA. ..
