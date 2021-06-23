News Leader
WATCH: How Omnia improved its financial position
Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy talks to Business Day TV about the company’s progress in reducing its debt pile
23 June 2021 - 08:52
Chemicals and fertilisers group Omnia has succeeded in improving its financial position by settling debt and this has allowed the firm to resume paying dividends.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy about the company’s prospects now that its balance sheet is in a better condition.
Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy talks to Business Day TV about the company’s progress in reducing its debt pile
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.