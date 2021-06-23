WATCH: How Omnia improved its financial position

Companies / Industrials

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy talks to Business Day TV about the company’s progress in reducing its debt pile

Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Chemicals and fertilisers group Omnia has succeeded in improving its financial position by settling debt and this has allowed the firm to resume paying dividends.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy about the company’s prospects now that its balance sheet is in a better condition.

