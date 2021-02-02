Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Teraco secures R2.5bn funding deal for new Gauteng data centre

The project will be the biggest stand-alone centre in Africa as demand for offsite data storage grows

02 February 2021 - 13:57 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Africa’s largest data centre provider, Teraco, has closed a R2.5bn funding deal for the building of its data centre in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

Teraco has seen an increase in companies wanting access to its centres to store and process large amounts of corporate data. Through its centres, Teraco provides connections for global tech firms such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. 

In 2020, Teraco said it had started work on a new facility that would cost about $250m (R4bn) to complete.

In an interview with Business Day, Teraco’s newly appointed CFO Samuel Erwin said the company has finalised a funding agreement with a group of lenders, including one of the country’s largest banks, Absa.

Citing confidentiality, Erwin said the local lenders have given Teraco R2.5bn, without naming members of the funding consortium. The balance of R1.5bn will be funded from Teraco’s own cash and reserves. 

As the data centre specialist is a private company, Erwin would not disclose how this new debt would affect Teraco’s balance sheet or gearing levels. He said “we’re comfortable” with the headroom and terms of the arrangement. 

Teraco, which is backed by investors such as American private equity firm Berkshire Partners and UK-based investment firm Permira, has been on an aggressive expansion drive in recent years. It has seen an increase in companies wanting access to its centres to store and process large amounts of corporate data, more so now due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The new site, known as JB4, is close to Teraco’s Bredell facility. The company says it will be the biggest stand-alone data centre in Africa. Erwin said the project is on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. 

The JB4 build follows the start of construction of Teraco Cape Town 2 data centre facility in March 2020. The Cape Town project followed the expansion announcement of the company’s Johannesburg data centre campus in Isando.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

