Liquid Telecom doubles down on cloud business
Liquid is expanding its cloud business, security services and other technologies on top of its existing telecoms capability
01 February 2021 - 19:03
As telecommunications company Liquid Telecom, owned by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, moves to expand its business beyond telecoms, Deon Geyser, CEO of the group’s SA unit, says cloud computing has so far proven to be their fastest growing new area.
In an interview, Geyser, who began in his role in January, said the strategy change has been helped by the increased demand for cloud services — a wide range of services delivered to companies and customers over the internet — in the past year, spurred by the global Covid-19 pandemic. ..
