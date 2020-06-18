Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Amazon creates 3,000 new virtual jobs in SA

SA is one of the preferred offshore destinations for call centre operations by some multinational companies

18 June 2020 - 13:06 Mudiwa Gavaza
Amazon.com’s logo is seen at Amazon Japan’s office building in Tokyo, in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Global tech giant Amazon says it has created 3,000 new virtual jobs in SA, adding to the country's growing customer services and call-centre services industry. 

Lockdowns around the world to curb the spread of Covid-19  have resulted in an increase in remote working and virtual forms of business.

The Silicon Valley-based company said those roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts, who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

The technical positions will support customer inquiries on devices, digital and Alexa.

This brings Amazon's total permanent workforce in SA to 7,000. The move is likely to bolster an already expanding local customer services industry.

SA is one of the preferred offshore destinations for call centre operations by some multinational companies. The local industry anticipates new opportunities from international businesses.  

The industry’s representative body and trade association, Business Process Enabling SA (BPESA), says one of the major outcomes that could work in the sector’s favour after the pandemic is that many clients across the world have found the delivery by their call centre partners badly disrupted to the extent that services have collapsed in some cases.

BPESA has 136 registered members, though not all call centre operations in the country are part of the organisation. The local industry employs about 260,000 people, of whom 65,000 service international markets.

Before Covid-19 and the shutdown, the international segment of the industry was growing at a more than 22% compound annual rate, with 2019 growth at 35%.

Amazon is in the process of filling these posts, saying those interested must have completed Matric or grade 12 or higher. Since these will be virtual roles, applicants will also need a private, quiet workspace and an existing and dedicated internet connection, according to Amazon specifications.

Founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, Amazon has had a presence in SA since 2004 through its cloud unit Amazon We Services (AWS). Its customer services unit first opened operations in Cape Town in 2010. In April AWS opened its first major data-centres for the continent in the Western Cape. 

The company is also deepening ties with SA in other ways. Last week, pay TV operator Multichoice said it will be adding film and television content from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix onto its DStv platform, in a bid to firm up its online streaming services. 

In a statement, Andrew Raichlin, director of Amazon Customer Service in SA, said: “The new jobs reflect our continued commitment to SA’s economic development, and I am proud to have SA be a growing part of our ability to deliver a great experience to Amazon customers around the world and provide employees with the opportunity to work safely from home.”

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

