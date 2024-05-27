MTN to offer another 7% to Ugandan investors
MTN has been localising ownership in a number of its operating countries to comply with licensing requirements
27 May 2024 - 13:26
MTN will sell down another 7% stake in its Uganda business as part of its ongoing effort to increase local ownership in the East African business.
MTN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of the JSE-listed group, will sell a portion of its shareholding in MTN Uganda from May 27 to June 10. About 1.5-billion ordinary shares, representing a 7.03% stake in MTN Uganda, will be on offer, including incentive shares...
