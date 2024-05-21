Liquid launches low-earth orbit satellite service with Eutelsat
Distribution partner agreement will see satellite services offered to customers across Africa
21 May 2024 - 21:09
Liquid has joined a number of telecom providers operating in SA now offering low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite services to their customers.
On Tuesday, Liquid Intelligent Technologies said it had signed a distribution partner agreement with satellite specialist Eutelsat Oneweb that would see “enterprise-grade” LEO satellite services offered to customers across Africa. ..
