Seacom launches low-earth orbit satellite service

Seacom group CEO Alpheus Mangale says the launch is a turning point for pan-African telecommunications

15 April 2024 - 19:16
by Mudiwa Gavaza

Telecoms provider Seacom has launched a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite service, the likes of which Elon Musk’s Starlink has popularised in recent years.

The service, which is being offered in partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb, is available to its enterprise clients and serves as another piece in a broader effort by the group to diversify beyond its traditional undersea cable operations. ..

