Seacom launches low-earth orbit satellite service
Seacom group CEO Alpheus Mangale says the launch is a turning point for pan-African telecommunications
15 April 2024 - 19:16
Telecoms provider Seacom has launched a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite service, the likes of which Elon Musk’s Starlink has popularised in recent years.
The service, which is being offered in partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb, is available to its enterprise clients and serves as another piece in a broader effort by the group to diversify beyond its traditional undersea cable operations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.