Avanti launches low-earth orbit satellite service in SA

The move advances Avanti’s ambition to make Africa its primary revenue source in the next few years

13 May 2024 - 20:12
by Mudiwa Gavaza

Satellite communications provider Avanti has launched a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite service, similar to that popularised by Elon Musk’s Starlink, through a partnership with satellite engineering firm Q-KON.

This adds to the growing number of firms offering such a service in the local market, while advancing Avanti’s ambition to make Africa its primary revenue source in the next few years...

