Canal+ now holds 40.8% of MultiChoice
The French broadcast group has been aggressively buying up shares for almost four years after its initial purchase in October 2020
18 April 2024 - 10:16
Canal+ now owns 40.83% of MultiChoice as the French media group aggressively buy shares, underlining its intent to take control of Africa’s largest pay TV company.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that the on- and off-market acquisitions had been disclosed to SA’s takeover regulation panel...
