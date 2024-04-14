Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Salesforce in ‘advanced talks’ to buy Informatica

The purported deal is the latest sign of increased deal-making in the technology sector

14 April 2024 - 19:51
by Anirban Sen
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A banner celebrating the Informatica IPO on the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the US, October 27, 2021. Picture:REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A banner celebrating the Informatica IPO on the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the US, October 27, 2021. Picture:REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Customer relations software maker Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire Informatica, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, in the latest sign of increased deal-making in the technology sector.

A deal could be announced soon, said the source, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The price being discussed is below Informatica’s current share price of $38.48, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the talks between Salesforce and Informatica.

Salesforce and Informatica did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Private equity firm Permira, which along with the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) holds a controlling stake of over 75% in Informatica, declined to comment. CPPIB could not be reached for comment.

Founded in 1993, Informatica offers subscription-based data management services over the cloud and also helps to automate tasks for more than 5,000 active customers.

Based in Redwood City, California, its customers include Unilever and Deloitte, according to its website.

Informatica’s shares have risen nearly 43% so far in 2024, valuing the company at about $11.35bn.

The company was taken private in 2015 for about $5.3bn by a consortium that included Permira and CPPIB.

Six years later, Permira and CPPIB took Informatica public again and its shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

If the deal goes through, it would be the biggest for Salesforce since it acquired workplace messaging app Slack Technologies in 2020 for nearly $28bn.

Salesforce’s deal making strategy came under scrutiny in early 2023, when activist investors, including ValueAct Capital and Elliott Management, questioned the company's strategy and pushed the management for changes.

In response, Salesforce implemented cost-cutting and increased share buybacks. It also disbanded its M&A board committee.

Salesforce has been a prolific acquirer. In 2019, it bought data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at $15.7bn.

As part of the current enthusiasm for artificial intelligence sweeping through the technology sector, several large deals have been signed.

In January, design software company Synopsys agreed to buy smaller rival Ansys for about $35bn. Hewlett Packard Enterprise struck a deal in January to buy networking gear maker Juniper Networks for $14bn.

Technology accounted for the largest share of merger and acquisitions during the first quarter, jumping more than 42% year on year to about $154bn, according to Dealogic.

Reuters

Republican ire at Intel AI chip in Huawei laptop

They want to know why US commerce department still allows Chinese telecom giant to get US technology
World
3 hours ago

Foxconn considers end to ‘one-man rule’, say sources

Apple supplier tipped to overhaul management structure, with Young Liu having been both CEO and chair since 2019
Companies
3 days ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Beware, the zombots are coming

There has been an increase in the number of zombie users on social media
Opinion
3 days ago

Musk predicts AI will overtake smartest humans in 2025

Tesla CEO says power and advanced chip shortages are hampering development
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel hails R15,000 ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Embattled Sibanye could retrench 4,000 more ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Uber opens up access to teens below 18
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Afrimat completes ‘deal of the century’ in ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Electronics group Ellies shutting down after 45 ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Alibaba scraps plans for Cainiao IPO

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH looks beyond SA for growth

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SAP gets reprieve in R12bn lawsuit by SA software developer

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.