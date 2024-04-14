Broomhead wins on a day celebrating Sunshine Tour excellence

Jonathan Broomhead claims his maiden Sunshine Tour title. Picture; SUNSHINE TOUR/TYRONNE WINFIELD
Jonathan Broomhead claimed his maiden Sunshine Tour title in the Tour Championship at Serengeti Estates on Sunday. The event also wrapped up another thrilling Sunshine Tour season that has opened doors for a new generation of SA stars.
In the final tournament of the 2023-24 season, Broomhead closed with a 69 to win by two strokes on 16 under par over Louis Albertse and Rupert Kaminski.The tournament also concluded the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.
Ryan van Velzen finished first on the Order of Merit in a breakthrough season where he won twice. His triumph saw him secure a DP World Tour card, a place in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and Major exemptions into The Open and the US PGA Championship . He also pocketed a R500,000 bonus for topping the Order of Merit.
“I just played so consistently and had some good finishes in big events. I’m really excited for my DP World Tour season to start later this year and to play in my first Major.”
Robin Williams finished second on the Order of Merit and also earned himself a DP World Tour card as well as a R200,000 bonus. Williams was also crowned the Fortress Rookie of the Year, earning a further R200,000 bonus.
Albertse finished the season in third place on the Order of Merit, thereby claiming the last DP World Tour card on offer and a R100,000 bonus.
It was certainly a Sunday of incredible rewards for the Sunshine Tour professionals, with Broomhead leading the celebrations.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy and there were going to be so many players around me giving it a go. I knew I just had to stick to my game, and my caddie and I worked really hard on not getting ahead of ourselves and staying in the moment. I was on edge coming down the last few holes but it all worked out,” said a delighted Broomhead.
