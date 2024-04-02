MultiChoice chair to stay on until Canal+ transaction concludes

MultiChoice’s headquarters in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Imtiaz Patel will remain as chair of MultiChoice until the conclusion of the Canal+ transaction, the pay-TV operator said on Tuesday.
French broadcaster Canal+ has made a mandatory offer to MultiChoice investors to take up all the shares that it does not already own by April 8.
The MultiChoice board said it had reached an agreement for Patel to stay as the continuity would be beneficial. Patel agreed to extend his tenure until the conclusion of the Canal+ transaction or sooner, depending on the progress of the transaction.
Elias Masilela, a long-standing non-executive director and the chair, became the deputy chair of the MultiChoice board on April 1. He will also become lead independent director in place of Jim Volkwyn, who will step down as lead independent director but remain as a non-executive director.
At the start of February, Canal+ made an offer to buy the rest of the company at R105 a share, or just more than R31bn, in what would have been the biggest M&A deal so far in SA in 2024.
The DStv owner snubbed the offer as too low for the business and its prospects, even though it is at the top end of the target price range that analysts and brokers have for the stock.
Canal+ then raised its offer to R125 per share on March 5, valuing the deal at about R37bn.
Canal+, a top shareholder in MultiChoice that had a 31.67% interest when it proposed the offer, raised its stake to 35.01% after the deal’s announcement earlier in February, just above the threshold that would require the company to make a mandatory offer to shareholders.
The Paris-based company said it would publish a firm intention announcement by April 8.
