Datatec expects to report higher full-year revenue
The group has built on the strong operational performance reported for the first half of the 2024 financial year
27 March 2024 - 09:08
International ICT company Datatec expects to report a 5.8% rise in full-year revenue as it built on the strong operational performance reported for the first half of the 2024 financial year to grow revenue and improve the quality of earnings.
It said it continued to benefit from demand for its technology solutions and services and expects to report revenue for the year ended February of $5.44bn from $5.14bn a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.