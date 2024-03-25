Dire effect of naira’s devaluation shows in MTN’s earnings
Macroeconomic pressures in SA and Ghana — MTN’s second- and third-largest units — were also unfavourable
25 March 2024 - 09:27
MTN reported a sharp decline in earnings for the year ended December, weighed down by weaker currencies, higher inflation, increased costs and consumers who are more stretched, particularly in its three largest markets — Nigeria, SA and Ghana.
Reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 72.3% to 315c, with nonoperational effects having decreased HEPS by 888c. ..
