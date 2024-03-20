M-Pesa signs money transfer deal with Onafriq to boost Ethiopia business
The agreement allows customers in the Horn of Africa nation to receive remittances through the mobile payments platform
20 March 2024 - 15:08
M-Pesa, Vodacom and Safaricom’s mobile money joint venture, has signed an international money transfer agreement with Onafriq, Africa’s largest digital payments network, to boost its remittance efforts on the continent, particularly its Ethiopia unit.
M-Pesa said the deal with Onafriq, which operates in 40 African countries, is to help streamline remittance flows to Ethiopia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.